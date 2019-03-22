At least one Charlotte County commissioner was not impressed by a proposed development with a giant lake and no clear public access to a conservation area.
The 1,204-acre mostly residential project near the Lee County line still advanced a step earlier this month. Charlotte County commissioners voted 3-1 to send the project to the state Office of Economic Development for review. The Planning and Zoning Board had voted to recommend the project in February. The developer must still gain approval for rezoning and a site plan.
Presented by Minnesota and Florida-based developer, Neslund Family Ltd. Partnership, the project includes up to 1,384 residential units on land that is now an excavation pit. The location is south of Bermont Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75. It is north of another approved but undeveloped large scale project called McNew. Both of these large residential and commercial projects would draw water and sewer services from Lee County.
Neslund is proposing to build homes on narrow strips of land around a large lake, to be created after the mining work is complete in a few years. During the process of excavation, some 533 acres of land was set aside as private conservation land. The developer promoted that land as possibly for recreational use for people who would live in the development.
Commissioner Christopher Constance questioned whether the conservation land and the future lake would be any great contribution to the county, given that the public might not have access.
“So what you’re doing is, the mine has agreed to conservation lands for the public good, and now, they want to turn around and have us transmit this so that the private concern can use those conserved lands for the private people to use,” he summarized. “I don’t know if I’m too excited about that.”
He said he would prefer getting some commitment for public access.
“This looks like a tiny little piece of property, but we’re dealing with over 1,200 acres and to open up all of that acreage to the public...is an absolute liability nightmare,” said Robert Berntsson, the developer’s local lawyer.
Later, before voting against the transmittal, Constance said, “I think if this were let go and turned over to the county then we would have a large public lake that we could utilize...I also view this as a bit of urban sprawl.”
Commissioner Ken Doherty asked the developer representatives if the developer would be willing to go on the record as at least considering public access.
“Oh, absolutely,” Berntsson said.
When it came time for a vote, none of the four commissioners made a move for several minutes. County lawyer Janette Knowlton finally advised them they had to make some kind of a motion. Commissioner Joe Tiseo made the motion to approve, which was supported by Doherty and Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. Commissioner Bill Truex was not present.
One resident, Carl Bolling, spoke at the hearing to express worries about how the project would affect people living next to it on Orange Blossom Boulevard. The neighbors also fear they will lose access to the conservation area they currently enjoy.
“I’m glad to see at least one of the commissioners is on it,” he said.
