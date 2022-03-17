ENGLEWOOD — The defunct Bank of America in Englewood will not be replaced with a medical marijuana clinic at the corner of West Dearborn Street and Indiana Avenue.
"We thought a medical marijuana dispensary in Englewood would be welcomed as a benefit to many people who need its products," Sarasota attorney Brenda Patten told the Daily Sun Thursday.
Patten represents the property owner, Miami Beach investor Abraham Nehemia of MRP Englewood LP. An application filed with Sarasota County asked that the property be zoned to allow for Liberty Health Sciences, a medical marijuana dispensary.
"Without community support, we will not move forward with the Special Exception for the project," Patten said. "The owner will pursue other options for the site.”
Two weeks ago, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board meeting erupted with protests over a medical marijuana clinic at that location, which will become a gateway to a newly renovated and revitalized West Dearborn Street.
The 4,907-square-foot commercial building with a vault and defunct drive-thru windows is at 10 N. Indiana Ave. (State Road 776). It’s across from Publix and diagonally across from Walgreen’s, both of which have pharmacies. It was built in 2005, and was listed in 2019 as valued at $1.9 million on the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s site.
Bank of America sold the property on March 10, 2020, and it is currently assessed at $730,700.
Two of the advisory board members, Keith Rowley and Mike Looney, as local business and property owners, attended a required neighborhood meeting where Patten and other MRP Englewood representatives explained their intentions.
At the advisory board meeting, Rowley and Looney suggested they were not against medical marijuana clinics in general — just not one at that corner.
Others at the meeting supported Rowley and Looney, including their fellow members on the advisory board.
"We welcome the opportunity to see a restaurant or some similar (use) there," Rowley said Thursday after learning Nehemia was considering other options for the property.
Looney noted at the meeting how Englewood has other vacant storefront properties that would be more suitable locations for a medical marijuana dispensary and that a dispensary in Englewood is up and running south of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line. North Port and Port Charlotte also have nearby dispensaries.
"You don't know how happy that makes me," Looney said Thursday.
When completed, an archway will span the 100 block of West Dearborn, east of the the Elsie Quirk Library. The sign will not only welcome visitors and motorists, but it will also remind people how West Dearborn has been the heart of Englewood since 1896.
"You never get a second chance to make a first impression," Looney said.
