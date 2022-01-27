MURDOCK - For the second time, a large development plan on Burnt Store Road triggered anxiety among some Charlotte County commissioners.
Commissioners ultimately approved all of the development plans Tuesday after learning the number of housing units had already been entitled to the developers.
Hearings held Tuesday were for refinements to the developments in all areas of the county. In some cases, the refinements reduced the number of housing units that the board had originally approved.
Still, the lineup of single-family homes, particularly on Burnt Store, struck two commissioners as a sign of unsustainable growth in the county that has prided itself on being less crowded than its coastal neighbors.
"I feel like it's out of control," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. "And I have to find a way in my mind to get it under control. I don't want to look the other coast. That's why people are coming here."
Up for a vote at that point was a request by Wilmington Land Development Co. for a final street layout for 130 homes on 85 acres west of Burnt Store Road. It was a reduction from the 190 homes already approved at an earlier meeting.
Tiseo said so many homes are now approved in this corridor that the recently widened Burnt Store is already projected to fail in terms of unacceptable traffic congestion.
Tiseo asked staff to produce a report identifying how many home lots have already been approved for Burnt Store Road and the south county area. He also asked to expedite an analysis of ways that the county can force developers to help pay for the cost of widening the road again.
"I'm going to take a different look at these projects," Tiseo said. "Anytime something comes up on Burnt Store Road, the red flag goes up."
A Burnt Store Road development plan was established about 15 years ago before the current board. It targeted the rural area for future growth. The recession delayed that plan, but the current housing boom has large developers looking to build thousands of homes.
Commissioner Chris Constance speculated the board should have denied a transfer of 79 development density units for the same project at 15351 Burnt Store Road. They had approved the transfer minutes earlier.
The developer bought these units from land holders in areas where the county wants to discourage growth, such as coastal high hazard areas.
Other commissioners, however, objected to placing the blame on Wilmington Land Development Company.
"I think they are being responsible, because they cut out 60 lots," said Commission Chairman Bill Truex. "They've already been approved for development. We would be remiss if we did not move forward."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch suggested it could cause legal problems to start changing the game on development requests that are already approved.
The planned developments on Burnt Store Road were intended to discourage the full development of 1950s-era lots drawn up throughout the county, Truex pointed out.
"Even if you try to stop everything else, we still have probably 80,000 lots that are ready to be filled in. I don't want to see a bunch of septic systems get put in," Truex said.
Other large residential projects approved Tuesday:
—West Port (mid-county)
• Final street layout for 129 single-family home lots on 91 acres called Cove
• Final site plan for 216 high-end apartments in seven buildings
• Preliminary street plan for 113 single-family homes called Hammocks
• Preliminary street plan for 125 single-family homes called Palms
—Babcock (eastern county)
• Final street layout for 59 single-family home lots
—Heritage Landing (Burnt Store Road, south county)
• Final site plan for 23 four-unit coach homes
