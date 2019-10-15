PORT CHARLOTTE — Plumes of brown smoke rose above the jungle just north of El Jobean Road Tuesday.
It was the work of contractors for Kolter Land Partners burning piles of brush as they began clearing sections of their newly acquired 411 acres. The clearing is for new roads in a development to be called West Port. Up to 2,400 housing units are authorized.
Kolter received its permit to burn this week from the Florida Forest Service, said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Management Services.
Trucks hauled off piles of three-foot wide tree trunks that have been growing on site perhaps since General Development Corporation laid out roads in Murdock Village back in the 1950s and 1960s. One of those General Development roads, O’Donnell Boulevard, may be getting a new name, if a county proposal moves forward.
Kolter began clearing the land in September even before Private Equity Group announced its sale to Kolter. That hand-over came immediately after PEG paid $11.6 million to Charlotte County for 453 acres between U.S. 41 and S.R. 776.
Even though the county sold the land, it has a new plan for O’Donnell, which runs about a mile from US 41, almost to S.R. 776. The county is considering renaming that road Centennial Boulevard in honor of the county’s centennial celebration and anniversary in April 2021.
The proposal is to rename O’Donnell as Centennial Boulevard. Also, North Charlotte Regional Park would become Centennial Park. The park with lots of ball fields sits inside the jungle at the moment with no development around it. A new county-owned recreation building was recently completed, and a competition size swimming pool is underway, all public facilities within the West Port community.
Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said they picked O’Donnell Boulevard in part because it does not appear that any current residents or businesses have an O’Donnell address.
“We want it to impact as few people as possible,” he said.
As for historic memory, O’Donnell was named by General Development as it was laying out thousands of streets and tens of thousands of lots. They were pretty desperate for names at some point, Gleason said, and they asked for suggestions from employees.
Before any change is made, Gleason said, staff will run the idea before county commissioners, who will be asked to hold a public hearing on Dec. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.