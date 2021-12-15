MURDOCK — Kolter Land Partners is now the official buyer of the last big piece of Murdock Village, and the developer expects the first homeowners will be moving in by the end of 2024.
As expected, Charlotte County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to sign a purchase and sale agreement with Kolter for the price of $13.9 million for 1885 acres. The developer will receive $3.7 million of that back in reimbursement for building an east-west connecting road in Murdock and also for rebuilding Flamingo Boulevard into four lanes that connect to State Road 776.
Commissioner Chris Constance voted against the deal Tuesday as well as on the preliminary vote in September. He said again he wanted a project that provided jobs rather than more homes.
"I wanted something that was going to employ citizens," he said.
Other commissioners honored the end of a frustrating era since earlier commissioners bought out property owners on almost 900 acres — some by eminent domain — starting in 2003. The goal was to encourage development in an area that was largely uninhabited even though 4,000 lots were sold. The economy crashed after the buyout, and the county has been paying off the $128 million debt ever since.
"This item is really historical in many respects," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. "It serves as the last piece of the puzzle called Murdock Village ... dogging the county since 2004. I think the board has done back flips to get this back on the tax roll ... Getting under contract is a big step."
This is the second large piece of West Port bought by Kolter. The first is 450 acres adjacent to the west, both between U.S. 41 and State Road 776. A big difference with this second piece bought by Kolter compared to the first is that there will be a 60-foot buffer of the original trees left along State Road 776 where single-family homes are planned. Constance was the first commissioner to express shock after Kolter bulldozers wiped out 450 acres of now heritage trees. He vowed then to require the next developer to keep the trees at least along the road. Kolter has kept a few heritage trees in West Port.
In 2019, Kolter took over development of the 450-acre neighboring and largest piece of Murdock. The price was lower then at $11.8 million for twice as much land. Kolter renamed those 450 acres West Port, keeping with the Port Charlotte theme begun by developers in the 1950s for the non-waterfront region. The first West Port residents arrived from Chicago in July.
About 10-12 households are moving in monthly at this point, Kolter President Jim Harvey told The Daily Sun Tuesday. That rate will probably jump to 25 a month in the near future, he said. They have entitlements for up to 2,400 residences in West Port. In this new area, the entitlements are for 500 single-family homes and 304 multi-family including apartments.
About 125 households have moved into West Port since July.
The third piece of Murdock, 190 acres to the east of Kolter's latest acquisition, is under contract to Lost Lagoon LLLP, which has promised to build an innovative downtown and a waterpark. The county almost cut ties this fall when Lost Lagoon failed to begin reconstruction of Toledo Blade Boulevard. Lost Lagoon is still obtaining permits for that project, the county attorney told The Daily Sun recently.
While Kolter and the county have now signed an agreement, closing is not required until July 2023, Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told commissioners.
Harvey told The Daily Sun they expect to move much faster than that.
The new section will continue with the residential theme. Kolter agreed to add up to 304,000 square feet of commercial space in addition to the single-family homes and apartments.
On this last piece, another developer, Trinity Development Group of Georgia, had proposed a more innovative approach with health care services, a battery startup company, a brewery and housing for health care workers. But the buyers were tentative. With commercial real estate moving much slower than residential, commissioners opted for what they considered the safer plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.