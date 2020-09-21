This evening is your last chance to weigh in on the Charlotte County's $725,887,714 proposed budget before commissioners vote.
The board holds its second and final hearing tonight at today at the County Administration building, 18500 Murdock Circle.
So far, commissioners have voted 4-1 to accept the budget and property tax rate as tentative. Commissioners Chris Constance voted against the budget as he did last year to protest the county's failure to dramatically raise impact fees charged to developers of homes and businesses. Those fees cover capital projects such as roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure, which account for a large part of the county's budget each year.
This year, the county plans to keep the property tax rate the same as it has for the last eight years, $6.3007 per $1,000 of property value. With property values rising an average of 7%, that means your taxes could go up. If you are protected by the state's homestead property status, your taxes would only increase as much as inflation, this year, 1.9%, Budget Director Gordon Burger told commissioners.
He gave an example of a homesteaded home worth $200,000. Last year, it would have been taxed $945.11. The coming year, taxes could only increase to $969.05. The rest of the revenues are generated through commercial properties, new construction, homes sold to new owners, and people who own homes but don't live here full time.
Burger reminded the public that the part of the budget handled by commissioners does not include schools, which is 42% of a tax bill. They also don't control the sheriff's budget and other constitutional offices such as the clerk of courts or the supervisor of elections. They do, however, approve those budgets.
Constance at the last budget hearing thanked the constitutional offices for keeping their budgets in line.
The plan is to spend less in fiscal year 2021 than in the current year, by 6.4%. Operating spending would increase from $411 million this year to $415 million next year, but capital project spending would decrease from $364 million to $311 million. Many projects funded by the county's penny sales tax surcharge have been completed this year, Burger said, and debt is dropping on long-standing loans for things like Murdock Village and environmentally sensitive lands.
Although commissioners said to hold the line on staff, they have approved increasing staffing from 1,230 to 1,259 full-time equivalents. In that increase are 18 new positions for the water and sewer utility department as well as a new water quality manager job.
Federal funding — $8.2 million so far — for the coronavirus pandemic is helping the county this year and into the first quarter of the future budget, Burger has said.
Only one resident spoke at the last hearing. Linda Harrison of South Gulf Cove in Englewood praised commissioners for allowing an increase in utility staff.
"I really appreciate all the work the county staff does for us," she said. "I am concerned with all the growth on the western end, that more residents will translate to more services. I hope that we do keep up our county personnel. We need our municipal services."
She also advised the county to fund programs addressing substance abuse, and noted the evidence of it in the cost of law enforcement for domestic violence and impaired driving offenses.
