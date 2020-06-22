Backyard chickens will flop or fly Tuesday before Charlotte County commissioners.
The board holds the last public hearing 2 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle before voting on a new poultry bylaw.
Commissioners have been debating a new poultry bylaw since last year. The proposed bylaw allows up to four hens on a 80-foot by 120-foot lot or six on a double lot. No roosters allowed, and if a dog kills a hen, it can't be called dangerous for that offense alone. You can't kill the chickens on site, but if you don't want them anymore, you can't take them to Animal Control or just let them lose somewhere.
Local chicken advocates have expressed disappointment that the county will charge $440 to anyone requesting a special exception to have chickens. They would also have to go through a public hearing before the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The new bylaw includes detailed restrictions designed to ensure that backyard chickens don't create a public health problem, a safety hazard or a public nuisance. Those restrictions dictate where on the yard the chickens can stay, what kind of enclosure they live in, how their feed is kept and how well their enclosure is maintained.
Eggs sales are permitted only if the local zoning allows it. It is not allowed in residential zones, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said.
The new bylaw would expire in a year, requiring the board to renew it at that time.
Other land use hearings at the same meeting include:
• Heritage Landing's 256 residential lots on Burnt Store Road.
• A zone change allowing senior housing on Murdock Circle.
• The county's capital improvement plan.
• A density change on San Casa Drive to allow five residential units in Englewood.
Commissioners will also vote on:
• A proposal to allow golf carts on many roads in Babcock Ranch.
• A proposed storage facility on Veterans Boulevard.
