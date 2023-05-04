Florida Statehouse and Florida Capitol

The Florida Senate at the Florida Capitol inside the Statehouse.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would lead to many high-school students seeing later school start times in the future.

The Senate voted 38-2 to pass the bill (HB 733), which was approved March 31 by the House.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments