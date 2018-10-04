Latest Red Tide Map 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email This is latest red tide map released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. For more about red tide and updated information, visit myfwc.com/redtidestatus MAP PROVIDED Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Marble Cleaning Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-893-8475 Marine Contracting Group 8260 Pascal Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-0221 Website Phil's 41 Restaurant 1975 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-7575 Website Illusions Salon 156 Booth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5777 Website Sears Hometown Store 455 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-7777 Mike Douglass Plumbing 517 Paul Morris Drive Suite A, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-2344 Website Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website The Mason Financial Group 447 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-548-3170 Website Wendell Albritton Tree Service 941-763-5042 Tobacco Locker Cigar Bar 17506 Brighton Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-255-8825 Website Dan's Fan City - Leesburg 1712 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748 352-326-9018 Website Skin Sanctuary 1801 Shreve St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-875-3096 Website Travel Leaders Leisure Group 12530 World Plaza Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33907 239-274-9999 Website Jims Bathroom Grab LLC 4 Coxswain Dr, Placida, FL 33946 941-626-4296 Website Medical Pavilion Clinic 2525 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-9190 Website Ear-Tronics Hearing Health Care Centers 3095 S Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-627-0464 Website Oak Farms Nursery Inc 850 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-8626 Website Country Hound Cafe Palm Plaza, 1951 S McCall Rd # 530, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-7767 Website Korman Relief & Wellness Center 16954 Toledo Blade Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-629-6700 Website MVP Realty 4851 Tamiami Trail North N. , Naples, FL 34103 941-564-5020 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
