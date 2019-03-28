A man is going to prison for four years after stealing someone’s clothes from a local laundromat.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, in January 2018, a deputy saw Clarence Thomas Pelham Jr., 54, standing by the back door of Habitat for Humanity. The deputy told him he could search through the Dumpster but could not go through items that had not yet been sorted and discarded by Habitat.
Pelham was searched and a bag was found. Pelham said it contained toys, but one of the boxes in the bag was found to contain methamphetamine. Another bag attached to his bike also contained meth. He also had a scale that contained some meth, totaling almost two grams. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. He was released the next day on $3,000 bond.
On Jan. 1, 2019, deputies responded to a local laundromat where the victim said he had left his clothes in a washer. When he returned later to pick them up, they were missing. All of his shirts, pants and blankets were gone; he estimated the value at $1,000.
Using surveillance video, Pelham was identified as the man who had taken the victim’s clothes. When he was apprehended, Pelham said he took them because he needed clothes. He was arrested on $1,500 bond and released the next day.
Pelham was arrested again on Feb. 25 and jailed for failure to appear. He pleaded no contest to the drug and theft charges and was sentenced to four years in state prison. His projected release date is Feb. 22, 2023.
DOC records indicate Pelham has previously served prison sentences going back as far as 1983 on charges including burglary of an occupied dwelling or conveyance, trafficking in stolen property, grand theft and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
