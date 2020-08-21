An active storm season is entering its peak period, so it is no surprise two developing storm systems are bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression 13 won the race to be named Tropical Storm Laura on Friday afternoon as it moved into the Leeward Islands. Tropical Depression 14 was anticipated to become Marco before it reaches the Yucatan peninsula this weekend.
Both storms are expected to be swirling at to-be-determined strengths somewhere in the Gulf by early next week, which would be an historic occasion. Should both be hurricanes, it would mark the first time in recorded history that two such storms were in the Gulf at the same time. Laura is the earliest 12th-named storm in any Atlantic season and Marco, if it reaches named status, will be the earliest 13th-named storm. Two named storms have not struck the mainland at the same time since the Great Depression.
Uncertainty as to how the two storms could interact has weather establishment on its heels.
“The National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center have indicated that (Marco) further to the west does make their forecasts more challenging, as there is some interaction between the systems,” said Charlotte County emergency management director Patrick Fuller.
Fuller said with the storm still well to the east and its track still so uncertain, his department is using this time put plans in place for quick activation as needed.
“When forecast advisories bring the potential path near Charlotte County, we begin to put our plans into action,” he said. “Those plans include doing the prep work necessary to open shelters … reviewing each advisory for the potential to call for protective actions, and increasing communication to both the public and our disaster partners.”
Charlotte County Commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. today to discuss an emergency declaration due to Laura.
Charlotte County officials also announced Friday that all recreation centers and aquatic facilities including summer camp will be closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Laura. Staff will continue to monitor the storm and determine if any future closures are necessary. Summer camp parents are encouraged to monitor their emails for ACTIVE notifications regarding further closures.
Sarasota County emergency management chief Ed McCrane echoed Fuller’s sentiment, adding now is the time for residents to prepare.
“While the path and intensity of the storm remain uncertain, we encourage all of Sarasota County to review their emergency preparedness plans,” McCrane said.
Preparation in 2020, of course, has been somewhat different than years past due to COVID-19. All area shelters will be operating at half their normal capacity due to the need for proper social distancing. As such, Fuller said the timetable for shelter prep has changed in order to keep all other aspects of planning and staffing on schedule.
“But extensive planning has gone into response functions in light of COVID-19 and that planning allows us to implement our plans in an organized fashion,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.