Law enforcement in three counties have signaled that they are actively organizing to counter threats to local schools.
Both the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and North Port Police Department put out a statement regarding an alleged nationwide trend of recent social media threats.
North Port Police made particular mention of social media posts claiming that today would be "a day to do harm at schools."
"The North Port Police Department is aware of the information," read their statement. "We take all threats, joking or not, seriously. The consequences are severe."
"Out of an abundance of caution, NPPD will have additional resources at North Port schools Friday. Please, if you see something, say something."
CCSO also stated their office would be increasing "presence and attention" for all schools in Charlotte County.
Sarasota County Schools also released a statement to parents late Thursday on the social media threat posts.
"We wanted to make you aware of this out of an abundance of caution because this has been circulating around locally as well," a recorded message to parents said.
The school district's Safety and Security team is working with the Sarasota County Schools Police and other law enforcement in the area to be "on the lookout for any suspicious or concerning activity" in the area.
The message also noted that students should be taught by their parents about the consequences of threats.
"Violations of this nature are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said the message. "In some cases, these instances could result in a law enforcement investigation with possible arrest and/or removal from school."
CCSO is urging parents and guardians to discuss the seriousness of these types of posts and comments, as well as to inform students that their office will take "all threats to our schools (real or in jest) very seriously."
North Port police arrested a teenager earlier this year after the he allegedly sent another text to a student claiming that he would commit a school shooting and "kidnap a baby."
Another student in DeSoto County, recently expelled, was arrested for sending threatening messages to specific current students over social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.