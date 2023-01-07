State and local law enforcement are using the new month to promote safety on the highways.
Specifically, public officials are promoting “Move Over Month” to remind drivers to watch out for first responders on the side of the roadway.
“Whether it’s a utility worker, a wrecker, Fire/EMS, or a law enforcement officer, their job often puts them in close proximity to the flow of traffic,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release on Tuesday. “I want to remind Charlotte County residents and visitors that this law is in place to protect those individuals who are out there working to keep you safe. Please make sure you slow down and move over to make it as safe as possible for them as well.”
Most drivers know to pull over for emergency vehicles approaching from behind, according to authorities.
However, state law also requires vehicles to move over one lane for certain emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if they cannot safely move over.
The press release noted that there were 217 crashes and 14,927 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida in 2021.
Terry L. Rhodes, executive director for the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, said that the Move Over Law is meant to protect officers and workers who “call the road their office each day” and ensure they return home safely.
“Law enforcement, first responders and service, utility and construction professionals provide critical services to motorists in one of the most dangerous work environments,” Rhodes said. “It is critical that motorists abide by the law and move over or slow down for these brave workers so that they can do their job and most importantly, make it home safely each day.”
Safety on the roadside hits close to home for Charlotte County deputies after the recent death of Deputy First Class Christopher Taylor in November.
Taylor was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his parked vehicle, which then struck him. Despite being given medical aid by both civilians and his squad members, Taylor was ultimately pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
“Please give our public service professionals the room they need to deliver critical services to Florida’s citizens and visitors,” Col. Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, said in the release.
Throughout the month of January, FHP troopers will put a special emphasis on educating the public, individuals not complying with the Move Over Law, and other motorists they come into contact with.
The public is encouraged to report aggressive or dangerous drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).
All 50 states in the U.S. have Move Over laws in place; in 2002, Florida’s Move Over Law was added to section 316.126 of the Florida Statutes.
The statute, originally introduced in 1971, requires motorists to move or yield right of way to emergency vehicles. The statutes included utility and sanitation vehicles in 2014, and road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights were added in 2021.
FLHSMV is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association, and AAA – The Auto Club Group to drive the Move Over message home to “ensure all emergency and service professionals that work on and along Florida’s roadways Arrive Alive in 2023,” according to the press release.
“Respecting the Move Over Law is essential for the courageous responders who assist with roadside incidents and truly makes an incredible impact. Moving over to allow responders to safely perform their duties without increased risks is the least we can do to show appreciation for their important work,” Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue said in the release.
Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA, noted that nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year on average.
“Motorists should slow down and move over for all vehicles on the roadside; an emergency vehicle or tow provider with flashing lights or a disabled vehicle belonging to a driver with their hazard lights on,” Harris said.
Information on Florida’s Move Over Law and downloadable campaign materials can be found on FLHSMV’s Move Over webpage. In addition to the awareness campaign, FLHSMV educates new and young drivers on the Move Over Law year-round with information in the Florida Driver Handbook and includes Move Over questions on the Florida driver knowledge exam.
