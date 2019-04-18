Law enforcement officers from multiple local agencies took a 10-mile run Wednesday from Publix at Punta Gorda Crossings to Publix at the Quesada Commons in Port Charlotte to support Special Olympics Florida.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to be involved,” said Cpl. Mark Schaible. “This is the first year we had Charlotte County Fire & EMS involved. It gets all the deputies out, brings everyone together.”
The annual Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public relations and fundraising event for Special Olympics Florida. Statewide, chiefs, officers, sheriffs, deputies, agents, and cadets from approximately 300 different agencies participate.
Chris Vinci, an athlete who plays tennis in Special Olympic events, said for him, the event is all about making friends. He’s been participating since 1989 and knows many of the law enforcement officers.
“They’re all good friends,” he said.
Runners and bicyclists came from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Corrections, probation, the Punta Gorda Police Department, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
Schaible estimated there were around 65 participants.
CCSO Deputy First Class Leamon Combs said he’s been a part of the event from the beginning.
“It’s a worthy cause,” he said. “It’s almost a tradition for us. We like to be a part of it, something bigger than us. It’s just a great feeling doing something for the community.”
Laura Collins, director of the Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run, said around $750,000 is raised each year from grassroots efforts like the Torch Run, Tip A Cop, and other fundraisers.
“It’s really important to us because we provide year-round training for athletes, never at any cost to the athletes or their caregivers,” she said.
A lot of people assume the Special Olympics is a single event, Collins said, but it actually holds around 500 events each year in regional, state, national, and world competitions.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will hold its Law Enforcement Torch Run on Friday at 8 a.m., beginning at Gulf Gate Pavilion and passing the torch to the Sarasota Police Department in front of Paradise Plaza at Bee Ridge Road. More information can be found at specialolympicsflorida.org.
