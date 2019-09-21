The Department of Juvenile Justice wants to tell kids "It's No Joke" to make a school threat.
The DJJ launched a campaign last week aiming to educate young people about the consequences of making school threats and how doing so can lead to being arrested and charged with a felony.
That's something Eric Eastman knows first hand. Now a freshman at Florida Southwestern State College, Eastman was arrested during his senior year at Port Charlotte High School for a drawing he says he never intended as a threat at all.
"There was no actual threat, nor did I send it to someone threatening to kill them," Eastman said. "I can maybe understand why at first glance they would say 'hey this is concerning let's look into it', but to get arrested ... I'm a proud supporter of law enforcement, but I have also kind of learned that (they) don't always get it right."
Charlotte County School District had 219 threats reported last year, 23 of which were substantiated. That's up from 156 the year prior, with eight substantiated and just 122 in the 2016-2017 school year, with seven substantiated.
Across the state, school threats have been increasing in the past three years. According to the DJJ, in fiscal year 2016-2017, 629 youth were charged with school threat-related offenses, followed by 687 in fiscal year 2017-2018 and 779 in fiscal year 2018-2019.
Mike Riley, spokesperson for the Charlotte County Public Schools, said he thinks the increase is because of the way society is now, with children having greater access to cell phones and computers without parental supervision, as well as copycat behavior when they hear about school shooters in the news.
"When there's so many of them, you do see that there's no relevance to (many of) them," Riley said. "They're not even serious. It's flippant, but we have to investigate and look into each one of them."
In Eastman's case, his drawing depicted a man pointing a gun at another man, who was labeled as a teacher at the school. The subject with the gun had a statement bubble saying, "Sorry (teacher's name), the gaming community will not let you oppress another minority."
In a second version, the guns were switched out for a phone and a referral.
"The teacher, I'm actually good friends with him," Eastman said. "He's 24, closer to my age. He's a great guy ... When he saw the drawing, he didn't really think anything of it because he knows me pretty well."
But the drawing was reported to school officials when it appeared on an Instagram account for memes related to the school. When Eastman was identified as the one behind it, he was charged with sending a written threat to kill, a second-degree felony.
At his first appearance in court, Judge Mary Evans did not find probable cause existed for the arrest, and the charge was later dropped by prosecutors. But that didn't stop Eastman from having to finish the rest of the school year at home, having been trespassed from all Charlotte County schools.
"I wasn't allowed to attend my own prom, so I've never been to a school dance," he said. "I was not allowed to go to high school graduation."
People who don't know him assumed he was a school shooter. He said a few nights before his arrest, he had been at his girlfriend's chorus concert at Charlotte High and people from her school began saying terrible things about him.
"They were saying to her, 'Oh, he could have killed us all that night,'" he said. "It was one of the most disgusting things I've heard from people who have never met me before."
Eastman said he's supportive of the It's No Joke campaign, but he doesn't believe it applies in his case.
"I don't think it's acceptable to make a threat at school," he said. "I get that teenagers and high schoolers can be very sarcastic, but there's nothing okay about making threats to others. But it can't be applied in my case. Nowhere in the drawing was there a threat."
Sgt. Michael Marsh, of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Unit, declined to comment on Eastman's case but said he believes the campaign is long overdue.
"One of the issues we've had and the point of the campaign is yes, we all need to report threats, but joking about threats is what 99 percent of all the threats we deal with generally turn out to be — either a miscommunication or a joke," he said. "We've had many kids that unfortunately we've had to arrest because of something they claimed later was a joke."
Riley said the things kids might consider to be jokes aren't going to be funny anymore and won't be dismissed as easily as they have been in the past. Kids need to realize the extensive resources that go into investigating threats, even when they turn out to be nothing.
"When a kid makes a false claim ... the resources involved are huge," he said. "If parents are reading this, please talk to your children and emphasize to them how serious this is. We understand they're kids. Kids like pranks, but this is no longer a prank when a child does something like this. This causes great distress for parents and law enforcement to act upon it when there was never anything to act upon."
Marsh said the other part of the campaign is telling kids to report threats to the proper channels. Last year, many ended up re-posting things they'd seen on social media to their friends, but not informing teachers or law enforcement.
"If you hear something, say something, but also make sure you're telling a law enforcement officer, parent, teacher, administrator," he said. "Posting it to your friend or passing along what you think you heard to other kids is not the proper way to do it."
