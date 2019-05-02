The Punta Gorda Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office teamed up Wednesday to investigate two armed robberies at gas stations.
A man robbed the Circle K located at Aqui Esta Drive and Tamiami Trail shortly before 6 a.m.
Then, around 6:15 a.m., Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Marathon gas station at Edgewater Drive and Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte for a second robbery, this time to customers in the store.
Both crimes were determined to be committed by the same suspect. He is described as a black male in his 20s, wearing black Puma sweatpants and a gray Zoo York hoodie. He displayed a gun and was driving a small SUV-style vehicle, possibly a Chrysler.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos and videos Wednesday afternoon and encouraged the public to reach out with any information, even if they simply recognized the suspect’s mannerisms.
Anyone with information on either crime can contact Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.