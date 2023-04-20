Charlotte Correctional Officer Eric Nesbit leads the LEO Torch Run on US 41 through Punta Gorda carrying the “Flame of Hope.” CCSO Officer Elija Lee carries the LEO Torch flag. Over 60 officers from six agencies participated in the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies and administrative staff: Cpl. Mark Schaible, Law Enforcement Torch Run county coordinator; DFC Domnic Ierfino, DFC Bill Miller, DFC Lou Henyecz, Sgt. Ronnie Pressley and Lt. John Heck.
Officer Joey Shaw, Cpl. Nick Westlake and Sgt. Dustin Paille carry the “Flame of Hope” at the beginning of the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Lt. Niki Wagner carries the torch during the Law Enforcement Run.
CCSO Sgt. Dustin Paille and Charlotte Harbor School student Sadie Powell pose during a stop by the LEO 2023 Law Enforcement Torch runners at the Charlotte Harbor School.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office: Cpl. Scott Sarver, DFC William Weisspfennig Jr. and Chief Deputy Michael Casarella.
Administrators, staff and students from Charlotte Harbor School gave a rousing welcome to the LEO runners carrying the “Flame of Hope” during the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Law enforcement officers from throughout Charlotte County participated in the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday morning.
The annual event benefits Special Olympics.
Runners took off from the Publix on Airport Road in Punta Gorda. The 4.9-mile path took them northbound across the U.S. 41 bridge to Charlotte Harbor School, where they met students with special needs.
