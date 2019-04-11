Any past controversy over Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos wanting to cut $17 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics, is old news in Charlotte County as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office prepares for its annual torch run to raise funds for the organization.
The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run has more than 40,000 runners signed up so far statewide — with a goal of 60,000.
Sgt. Mike Anderson, county coordinator for the Torch Run became involved when a colleague said, “grab a pair of running shoes, we’re going running tomorrow for Special Olympics.”
Special Olympics offers year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. Their mission states, they aim to foster acceptance and inclusion for all people.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run sets out to get as many athletes involved in the organization as possible.
“We want the athletes to feel included in every aspect of society, whether its sports, jobs, every day life, there’s nothing they can’t do if we give them the chance, but it costs money,” Anderson said.
Last year, Charlotte County raised $9,000. The goal for this year is $15,000.
“It’s [Law Enforcement Torch Run] grown to where we raised almost $600 million worldwide, way more than the $17 million that Betsy Devos was trying to take away,” Andersen said.
Anderson said 87 cents of every dollar raised directly benefits an athlete.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, and leaves from the Punta Gorda Crossings Publix. Several local athletes will ride their bikes alongside law enforcement on their route.
Sherry Wheelock, president of Special Olympics Florida said, “Every dollar counts. It’s super important. The education programs are transforming our schools.”
Special Olympics puts on service-learning projects, social justice programs, and youth leadership symposiums.
Wheelock said the anti-bullying programs have been wildly successful and transform school atmosphere.
“Many of our athletes before might not have had the confidence to run for student council or join a school club, but now they are,” she said. “These students are going to be the future leaders.”
DeVos said part of her decision to cut funding was because Special Olympics also receives private donations.
Wheelock said that every dollar they receive from the federal level, they have in-kind donations to match. This means that one dollar can add up to three or four dollars for the organization.
“Special Olympics doesn’t charge the athlete anything,” he said, “When they have local, regional, state, USA games, or international games, there is zero cost to the athlete or the athletes family.”
For more information about Special Olympics Florida and how to get involved, visit special olympicsflorida.org.
