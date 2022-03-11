Remove valuables from your vehicles, lock your cars and photograph your children before going to the beach.
Those are some of the safety tips law enforcement agencies are issuing this spring break, which began in Charlotte County when the last school bell rang on Friday and spans the months of March and April in Sarasota County.
"We tend to see an increase in crime with the influx of visitors," said Claudette Smith, public information officer for the Charlotte County
Sheriff's Office.
On CCSO's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CCSOFLSheriff), the agency notes there is an increase in vehicle burglaries around this time when travelers are going to the beach and surrounding areas.
"Whether you're hanging beachside or spending time at home, please remember to remove your valuables and lock your doors," is the advice it gives.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on its website provides a variety of tips, including those involving children.
It advises parents or guardians traveling with children to take a photo of the child and what they are wearing before going to the beach. This can help law enforcement locate them more quickly if the child and adult become separated.
At Siesta Key, lifeguard stands are painted yellow, blue, green and red. "Talk to your child and have a plan of which colored lifeguard stand you will meet them at should they become lost," is one bit of advice on SCSO's website. To learn more, go to https://www.sarasotasheriff.org/ and click on news releases, then spring break safety.
Among the tips posted by SCSO include:
Become familiar with your surroundings including nearby streets and landmarks.
Keep valuables out of sight by locking them in the trunk or hotel room safe.
Always carry wallets, purses, room and car keys securely.
Lock the doors and windows at your hotel and always lock your vehicle.
Obey traffic signals and speed limits and avoid any distractions.
Utilize crosswalks and sidewalks. Make your presence known to motorists.
Never advertise your plans to strangers - in person or online.
Stay with your group and never leave with a stranger.
Designate a sober driver or utilize a ride-sharing service.
Be observant and report any and all suspicious activity.
If you are visiting a public beach, remember to “pack in and pack out.” Keep shorelines litter-free by taking everything with you when you leave.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman issued this statement: "This is a great time of year to experience Sarasota County’s beautiful parks, beaches, and entertainment. In order to keep our community safe during spring break, we increase education and enforcement efforts but equally as important, we rely on partnerships within the community to deter crime. Citizens are encouraged to connect with our deputies, follow the rules, and if they see something, always say something.”
SCSO has also announced it is using additional resources including mobile assets to reach various areas throughout the county based on specific events and activities.
Residents and visitors can contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911, or the agency’s non-emergency line at 941-316-1201. Citizens can submit crime tips, receive traffic alerts and local weather updates through the agency’s free mobile app available for download on both iPhone and Android devices. The sheriff’s office also encourages citizens to connect with them on social media through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
