Regional law enforcement is warning local residents about an old opioid variant that seems to have gained new life.
Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a press release recently regarding “isothonitazene,” a variant of fentanyl mixed with other opioid substances.
“(Isotonitazene) has already been linked to overdose deaths in Florida, so please, never take any illicit drug and know that using just one time could cost you your life,” Moody stated in the news release.
Moody cited figures from the DEA that nitazene and similar drugs were first believed to have entered the illicit drug market in April 2019. The American Society of Addiction Medicine issued a report last year reporting that 40 fatal overdoses were linked to nitazene variants in Illinois and Wisconsin over a six-month period in 2020.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office echoed concerns about the drug in a social media post from April.
CCSO noted that nitazene – the overarching substance in related drugs – was first developed in the 1960s, but never received approval for distribution from the FDA.
The survival of these drugs in the illicit market since the 1960s has led law enforcement to nickname nitazene as “Frankenstein opioids.”
“Thankfully, we have not seen this here in Charlotte County, but want to alert the community of emerging trends,” the CCSO post stated.
While not yet seen in Charlotte County, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three cases have involved substances that tested positive for a variant named “metonitazene” between November 2021 and January 2022.
Labs affiliated with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have not registered any reports of nitazene in the Charlotte-Sarasota-DeSoto area.
However, numbers provided to The Daily Sun by the FDLE record eight cases involving nitazene variants in Pasco County between January 2019 and April 2022, including two overdose deaths; there were two cases in Polk County in the same time period.
A social media post from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office outlined several signs for overdoses involving nitazene or its variants:
