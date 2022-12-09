State Rep. Joe Harding

State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on fraud charges. He maintains his innocense.

 STATEHOUSE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his House seat Thursday after being charged with fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related business loans.

Harding, R-Ocala, submitted his resignation a day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced a grand-jury indictment on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements.


