Bus dropoff

Buses drop of students at Punta Gorda Middle School on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Public middle schools in Charlotte County start at 9:10 a.m. High schools start at 7:10 a.m.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — It’s a scenario that many families know all too well.

Early each morning, parents struggle to rouse sleepy teenagers, get them in the car or to the bus stop and then hope they are prepared for the school day.


1
1
0
0
0

Load comments