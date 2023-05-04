VNcondos072821.jpg

Condominium associations looked at safety and costs after the collapse of a condo killed nearly 100 in Surfside in 2021.  

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would revise a condominium-safety law that stemmed from the deadly June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

Senators unanimously passed the bill (SB 154), a day after the House approved it. The bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.


   
