TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, setting up a showdown at the state Supreme Court that could determine the future of abortion rights in Florida.

The Republican-controlled House voted 70-40 to pass the six-week limit (SB 300), which also was approved April 3 by the Senate. The bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.


   
0
0
0
1
1

Load comments