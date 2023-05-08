Interstate 75 construction

SUN FILE PHOTO 

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers put the finishing touches on this year’s legislative session, they approved a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis to help speed 20 highway projects across the state under the banner of “Moving Florida Forward.”

“I requested $4 billion for Moving Florida Forward so we can get ahead of some of these traffic problems,” DeSantis said Friday during a news conference after lawmakers ended the 60-day session. “Some of these items may take 20 years. I want to accelerate that to get it done much sooner. And the Legislature responded.”


   
