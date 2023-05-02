DESANTIS

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port on Oct. 2. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis will get to decide if his travel records, and those of other state leaders, will be concealed from the public.

The Republican-controlled Florida House on Tuesday voted 84-31 along party lines to pass a measure (SB 1616) that would shield past and future travel records of DeSantis, the governor’s immediate family, the lieutenant governor, Cabinet members, the House speaker, the Senate president and the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments