TALLAHASSEE - Two House Republicans filed a proposal Friday that would make it illegal for doctors to provide treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors.

The bill (HB 1421), filed by House Health & Human Services Chairman Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, and Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, is the latest in a series of moves by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration aimed at transgender people.


