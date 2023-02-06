Englewood mobile homes Manasota Key

Florida lawmakers are aiming to establish a new money pool for hurricane relief.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

TALLAHASSEE — House members took the first step Monday in restocking a pool of money that Gov. Ron DeSantis can distribute in emergencies.

The House Appropriations Committee unanimously backed a measure (HB 1B) that would add $650 million to the state Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, while Democrats urged adding accountability guidelines to the bill.


