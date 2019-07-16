By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
A self-proclaimed YouTube watchdog reporter has filed a lawsuit against the city of Punta Gorda claiming a part of the city code banning video and audio recording on city property is a violation of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
“We have the right to record public officials doing their public duty in a public place,” Andrew Sheets said Tuesday. “I’m not going there to harass. I’m just there to do my records request and do a story.”
Sheets, who runs the Charlotte County Copwatch YouTube and Facebook accounts, was reportedly trespassed from the Punta Gorda City Hall and the City Hall Annex on Dec. 20, 2018 after requesting a copy of the ordinance while recording city employees. After leaving City Hall, he went to the police station to ask to speak with the police chief. He was then issued a trespass warning and directed not to return to City Hall or the City Hall Annex for one year, according to the lawsuit.
Filed by Jacksonville-based attorney Andrew Bonderud in the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Florida, the lawsuit states the ordinance “is unconstitutional on its face and as applied to (Sheets), because it impermissibly infringes on (his) clearly established right “to gather information about what public officials do on public property, and specifically, (his) right to record matters of public interest” as protected by the First Amendment.”
Recording government officials engaged in public duties “is a form of speech through which private individuals... may gather and disseminate information of public concern,” the suit states.
While the lawsuit admits First Amendment rights are subject to reasonable time, manner, and place restriction, it argues the code is an “unreasonable restriction.”
The city code bans all audio and video recording unless the recording is of a publicly-noticed public meeting, if the recording is of law enforcement activities, or if the actual consent of everyone present has been obtained.
The code is “fatally overbroad, because it is not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling governmental interest,” the lawsuit states.
It also argues the ordinance violates Sheets’ Fourteenth Amendment, because it because there is no way for him to challenge it. He was reportedly told by police he had no right to appeal the trespass.
Sheets “has a genuine desire and intent to return to the Punta Gorda City Hall and City Hall Annex, not only in his capacity as a resident and citizen of the City of Punta Gorda, Florida, but also in his capacity as a journalist,” according to the suit.
The complaint asks the court to declare the ordinance unconstitutional facially and for both a preliminary and permanent injunction prohibiting the city from enforcing it. It also asks for an award of reasonable expenses, including attorney fees and costs incurred in connection with the lawsuit. Beyond that, there is no monetary relief requested.
“There is no money listed,” Sheets said. “I just want the crap to stop. If you’re a public official, you have no expectation of privacy.”
Punta Gorda Spokesperson Melissa Reichert said Tuesday the city has not been served and does not comment on threatened or current litigation.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.