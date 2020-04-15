The former mayor of Fort Myers, Wilbur Smith, has been sued by his younger brother Earl Smith over allegations that he wrongfully rewrote their company bylaws to make himself CEO, wresting power of the company from Earl Smith.
Bill Smith Appliances and Electronics was started by the brothers’ father, opening its first appliance store in Fort Myers in 1954. The business has locations in in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.
According to the complaint, Earl Smith has worked at the company for 49 years and took over as president when his father created the new role of CEO. When he passed away in 2011, no one took over the role of CEO but he continued to manage the business.
The complaint claims in March, Wilbur Smith and their sister Melonie drafted and signed a new set of documents, appointing Wilbur as CEO and removing Earl’s management powers, without notice to other shareholders.
As the COVID-19 crisis took hold, Earl asked senior management to protect the jobs of the company’s employees, suggesting each employee receive a $500 bonus on their next paycheck to assist with buying supplies and other items they might need.
Meanwhile, Wilbur allegedly indicated to senior management the crisis was “an opportunity for the Company to save costs by firing all of the employees and re-hiring cheaper employees after the crisis had passed.”
He eventually did agree to a reduced bonus $250 after management explained most hourly employees don’t have big monetary reserves needed to buy extra food and supplies, the complaint states.
Wilbur Smith told the Fort Myers News-Press no employees have been fired and generous sick time has been added to their normal sick time.
“It’s very sad that my brother would resort to a totally untrue allegation to our treatment of our employees,” he said. “That is totally and unequivocally false. And he knows it.”
Earl Smith states in the complaint he has no legal remedy and requests the court order Wilbur Smith to restore him as president of the company.
Wilbur Smith said his appointment as CEO was approved by the company’s legal counsel and a majority of shareholders. He said his brother remains as president and “hopefully, he will continue to function in a positive and meaningful way.”
