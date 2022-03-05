PUNTA GORDA — Leadership Charlotte’s Class of 2022 will raise money for four charities aimed at helping people and animals.
At a fundraising event held at the Visual Art Center on Feb. 25, Becca Eldredge, a member of this year’s class, revealed the charities the class had chosen to support this year.
“We will be supporting the Family Services Center to purchase items for a sensory room; Charlotte Behavioral Health Care for a sensory room in their crisis center; Guardian ad Litem for alternative therapies not covered by insurance; and the Animal Welfare League to build a ‘living room’ for dogs to take a break from shelter life,” she said.
Eldredge said the sensory rooms for children would “calm them and relieve anxiety,” while the shed being built at AWL would provide a home-like atmosphere for dogs to avoid the stress and noise of being in a shelter cage, and to prepare them for home life once they are adopted.
Eldredge said Guardian ad Litem would use Leadership Charlotte’s donation to pay for alternative therapies not covered by insurance, such as art and clay therapy, acupuncture, Reiki (energy healing), chiropractic and massage.
At the alumni fundraiser, past and present class members formed four teams represented by colors.
At the end of the evening, the yellow team had won, with the green team coming in second.
“We raised about $6,000 that night,” said green team member Omar Zucco, advertising director for The Daily Sun.
The goal of each Leadership Charlotte class is to raise as much money as possible, then donate it to worthy causes.
Begun by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce in 1989, the Leadership Charlotte program and its 800 alumni have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charity, according to Chamber executive director Bob White.
“The class of 2020 decided to install a pressbox at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda,” said White, himself a 2015 alumni whose class donated $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County.
A recent Leadership Charlotte class donated a school bus which became a mobile library offering free books to kids.
