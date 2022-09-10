Mark Martella, (Class of 2008, founder and chair, Leadership HOF), stands with Leadership 2023 Hall of Fame inductees, T.J. Thornberry(Class of 2010), Marcia Cullinan (Class of 2008) and Suzanne Roberts (Class of 2014) at the ninth annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Mark Martella, (Class of 2008, Founder and Chair, Leadership HOF) welcomed more than 80 Leadership alumni and guests to the ninth annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Induction, held Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Mark Martella, (Class of 2008, founder and chair, Leadership HOF) with Leadership 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee, Suzanne Roberts, CEO, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, (Class of 2014) the ninth annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Induction, held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Mark Martella, (Class of 2008, founder and chair, Leadership HOF) with Leadership 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee, T.J. Thornberry, Thornberry Custom Builders, (Class of 2010) at the ninth annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Induction, held Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Marcia Cullinan, Realtor, Michael Saunders & Company, (Class of 2008) and Leadership 2023 Hall of Fame inductee stands with Mark Martella, (Class of 2008, founder and chair, Leadership HOF) at the ninth annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Induction, held Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
CHARLOTTE HARBOR - More than 80 Leadership Charlotte alumni and guests attended the ninth annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Induction on Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Three Leadership Charlotte Class members, T.J. Thornberry (Class of 2010), Suzanne Roberts (Class of 2014), and Marcia Cullinan (Class of 2008) were inducted into this select class for 2023.
More than 700 people have gone through the Leadership Program and 23 members have been selected for the Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame since its founding in 2012.
The Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame recognizes those individuals who have continued the spirit of the Leadership Charlotte Program by continuing to give back to their community, their business, or the Charlotte County Chamber.
