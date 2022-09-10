CHARLOTTE HARBOR - More than 80 Leadership Charlotte alumni and guests attended the ninth annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Induction on Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.

Three Leadership Charlotte Class members, T.J. Thornberry (Class of 2010), Suzanne Roberts (Class of 2014), and Marcia Cullinan (Class of 2008) were inducted into this select class for 2023.

