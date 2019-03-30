Charlotte County has 24 new future leaders.
The Junior Leadership class of 2019 graduated from the program Tuesday after weeks of learning and training to be more connected with the county.
JLC is put on by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and intends to teach participants about the history of the county and opportunities available here.
The school district office, where the ceremony was held, was packed with proud parents, friends and honored guests from the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, the School Board and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Over the course of the program, students got to tour different companies to learn about the history of Charlotte County and the various career opportunities offered.
There was a media day, where students toured iHeartRadio and the Sun. There was healthcare day, where they toured Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Charlotte County Fire and EMS facilities. They learned about what went on behind the scenes and the opportunities available to them in the future.
A few students stood up in the crowd to talk about what was their favorite day and why.
For Alexus Edwards, one of her favorite days was media day, as she has an interest in advertising.
“I enjoyed seeing day-to-day how people communicate with the community,” she said.
Emma Pillar enjoyed healthcare day and getting to tour the rehab facility and talk with a physical therapist.
Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio spoke to the students, before the ceremony began.
“We like to be homegrown,” he said, “We want you to come back and be a part of this community forever.”
He reminded the students the importance of keeping in touch with their colleagues, and using their networking skills.
“I see future leaders, I hope to see future teachers. We’ll hire you soon, so hurry up and get your degree,” he joked.
Before accepting their certificates, the students were asked to give a brief speech about someone who has influenced their lives, other than their parents.
Students talked about their youth leaders, coaches, teachers, and friends who helped guide them and shape them into the person they are today.
Charlotte High School juniors Will Hawley, Ashley Amontree and Stephen Casarella were among the graduates who spoke. Their parents — Bill Hawley, Kim Amontree and Mike Casarella — participated in Leadership Charlotte 2017 together.
Hawley spoke about how his friend from Georgia was someone he looked up to, though he would never admit it to him.
Amontree talked about her science teacher, who piqued her interest in science.
Casarella spoke about his student government adviser, whom he said “embodies every quality a leader should have.”
Junior Leadership Chair Kelly Carr left students with the advice to remember the handshake: a firm grip and to look people in the eyes.
“It’s all in the handshake,” she reminded them.
