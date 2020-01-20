BARTOW — By Monday, no one had publicly shared a plan yet on how to fix a leak of phosphate manufacturing fluids at Mosaic Company's Bartow plant discovered Oct. 23.
This may impact a decision by state regulators about a discharge permit that Mosaic needs to keep operating its Bartow phosphate plant. A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said last week that the state is evaluating whether the draft permit they issued last spring is adequate to handle the current phosphogypsum stack leak.
Mosaic mines and then processes phosphate and potash minerals into crop nutrients or fertilizer.
Company spokesperson Jackie Barron confirmed Friday that the leak was still ongoing and the company was preparing a full report to the public, which could come as early as today.
That report was not complete before the holiday.
Charlotte County officials and citizens are following Mosaic's environmental impact due to concerns about potential pollution to the Peace River. This river supplies drinking water to Charlotte and DeSoto counties and impacts water quality in Charlotte Harbor.
Two residents last week called for Charlotte County commissioners to file a lawsuit to block Mosaic's activities on the Peace River. Commissioners have asked for better information on the geologic stability of Mosaic locations.
"Mosaic is digging, mining, destroying the beautiful Florida that we all love," Punta Gorda resident Tim Ritchie told Charlotte County commissioners last week. "Currently as I am speaking the Mosaic Bartow gypstack is still leaking for how many months?...This is why today I am going to request that Charlotte County files a lawsuit against Mosaic Fertilizer LLC, Polk County, Hardee County and Sarasota County..."
Mike Zarzano demanded a referendum for voters to decide on a lawsuit.
Florida's Department of Environmental Protection is waiting for a report from Mosaic on the leak.
"The Department expects Mosaic's third-party engineer to complete its compilation of additional results within the next few weeks so they can submit their findings on the cause of the seepage along with a recommended repair plan for the Department's review," DEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller said in a statement to the Sun.
What Mosaic and DEP are calling a seepage began as a 100-gallon a minute flow into an earthen area near the towering phosphate gypsum waste stack in Bartow. The flow had dropped to 25 gallons a minute in December. Mosaic has prevented release into surface waters by pumping leaking fluids back into the gyp stack, DEP confirmed.
"It does not pose a threat to water resources," Miller stated.
Also, Miller noted, there does not appear to be instability underneath the 200-foot high stack that holds 164 million gallons of acidic waste water. Such instability has twice since 1994 led to sink holes under gypstacks in nearby areas and massive losses of process water, which contains low levels of radioactivity.
"There are no signs of any failure of the geology underlying the gypstack system," Miller said.
In the meantime, Mosaic is waiting for a renewed discharge permit that regulates how it maintains its manufacturing waste water and run-off into surrounding streams and rivers. Mosaic asserts that the phosphate industry in Florida no longer discharges waste water directly into the environment. It reuses its discharge water and stores it onsite in the gypstacks. The permit sets standards for water quality in surrounding sites and in so-called historic sites where prior phosphate industry owners discharged pollutants.
The draft permit was issued last May. DEP held public hearings in October. Many residents and environmental groups lobbied DEP to withhold any permit.
Asked about the status of that new permit, Miller wrote that DEP is waiting for the engineering report on the leak.
"Based on that additional information, the Department will continue evaluating the adequacy of Mosaic's pending draft permit requirements, and determine what further actions are necessary for Mosaic to complete their maintenance and repair activities under the department's direction."
Miller referred to state laws regulating how the phosphate industry must operate these gypstacks and how the industry handles emergencies such as this leak.
