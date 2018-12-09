Just eight short years after the first transatlantic radio signals were sent and received, in 1901, amateur or HAM radio was born giving the masses access to the same global connectivity enjoyed by governments, large corporations, and the military.
Similarly, in 2006 Google CEO Eric Schmidt announced the roll out of “cloud computing,” giving the public access, for the first time according to most sources, to the same applications and data storage capabilities enjoyed by the largest tech giants.
In “Introduction to Amateur Radio — A Lifeline and a Hobby” and “Understanding the Cloud,” facilitator James Nelson explores two very different electronic disciplines one over a century old and the other a relative newcomer. The classes are noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., respectively, Dec. 17 at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy 117 Herald Court, Suite 211 in Punta Gorda.
Nelson is a Georgia Institute of Technology electrical engineering graduate who has worked for Raytheon and Bell Labs in their military cyber defense branches as well as the U.S. Navy securing its Global Information Grid. Today, Nelson teaches at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota County and is recognized for explaining complex technical jargon in everyday language.
In his “Introduction to Amateur Radio — A Lifeline and a Hobby,” Nelson discusses the technical aspects of amateur radio and how amateur radio enthusiasts use it to communicate and socialize with HAMs around the world.
“It used to be that if you were a HAM radio operator, you had to build or buy radios and put up antennas, which can be expensive, as well as learn Morse Code,” Nelson said. “Now, we can remotely access repeaters through the Internet, meaning you can get your amateur radio license without the high initial investment in radios or antennas, or the need to learn Morse Code.”
When natural disasters or successful cyber-attacks disrupt emergency responders’ radio networks, HAMs can and do fill the all-important communications gap.
“After Hurricane Irma, people, including public safety workers, didn’t have a way to communicate, especially in Palm Beach County. Amateur radio operators stepped in and filled the gap,” Nelson said. “In Sarasota County all the fire trucks carry a HAM radio that allows for voice, text, and email communications without the Internet.”
In “Understanding the Cloud,” Nelson brings things back to Earth by discussing what the cloud is, the pros and cons of various cloud-based services, and comparing various cloud offerings such as iCloud, GoogleDrive, MS OneDrive, Office 365, Carbonite, and Dropbox to determine which service best suits your needs.
The cloud is a marketing term for Internet provided computer services like information storage and backup, enhanced messaging, productivity tools like MS-Excel and MS-Word, and others. Cloud services do not process or store data on the user’s PC, tablet, or smartphone. Instead, the user puts their device(s) to work accessing the provider’s cloud-based applications and data storage that are housed on servers at the provider’s location, according to Nelson.
“Users of the cloud benefit from monthly subscription fees that lower their initial costs,” Nelson said. “The cloud also provides users the flexibility to expand their services or to end the service contract, while more frequent security updates minimize vulnerability to cyber-attacks.”
For more information or to register for “Introduction to Amateur Radio – A Lifeline and a Hobby” and/or “Understanding the Cloud,” call 941-505-0130.
