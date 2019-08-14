By DANIEL SUTPHIN
PORT CHARLOTTE — Nearly 500,000 new cases of Alzheimer’s disease are estimated to be diagnosed this year in the United States, according to an Alzheimer’s Association 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.
Chelsea Place Adult Day Care is hosting an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association today from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chelsea Place Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
The program will feature the association’s program specialist Amy Schenk where she will address the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”
What is Alzheimer’s?
A progressive disease − and most common type of dementia − beginning with mild memory loss possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment.
How common has it become?
5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the association’s report.
By 2050, almost 14 million Americans over age 65 could be living with the disease, unless scientists develop new approaches to prevent or cure it.
Every 65 seconds, an American develops Alzheimer’s.
50 million people are believed to be living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, according to a September 2018 report published by Alzheimer’s Disease International in London.
How can you tell if you’re loved on is suffering?
“Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life,” said Chelsea Place owner Kris Chana in a press release.
Schenk will detail the 10 common warning signs at the Thursday night event. Her program will also address:
Typical age-related changes.
How to approach someone about memory concerns.
Benefits of an early diagnosis and the diagnostic process.
Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Schenk is a Registered Nurse and Certified Dementia Practitioner. She also earned a master’s degree in education and public health. She has experience in acute care, ambulatory care, dialysis, quality management and home care.
Why is community outreach important?
“Doing outreach in this community as well as being a support group facilitator for The Alzheimers Association, I come across so many individuals who need guidance and education on Alzheimers,” said Amie Conti, Senior Resource Specialist for Chelsea Place Senior Care.
Conti said they decided to do the evening presentation so they can reach those who can’t attend the daytime ones they usually offer.
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting the presentation the third Thursday of each month through the end of this year.
“This will allow us to assist our community citizens with education to help them through such challenging times,” Conti said.
Where to register?
To register for the event, contact Conti at 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
You can also visit alz.org/CRF to register online and explore additional education programs in your area.
