“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart,” said Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist, who served as President of South Africa, the country’s first black head of state, from 1994-1999.
Paralleling Mandela, “There is so much to gain when we try to communicate with one another, and language does not have to be a barrier. If people are traveling in Spanish speaking countries, I want them to feel like they can attempt to communicate,” said retired educator Christine Zimmer, Ph.D. “Most importantly I want them to try to communicate without worrying about being perfect. If you just try, people tend to appreciate that. By you trying, they will try too, and you usually manage to make it work.”
In her six-session short course “Spanish for Travelers: Language, Culture, and Tips,” Zimmer teaches the basic language skills needed to communicate while traveling in Spanish speaking countries. The sessions are 10 a.m. – noon April 8, 15, 29, May 6, 13, 20 at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy 117 Herald Court, Suite 211 in Punta Gorda.
“The main reason I’m teaching this class is to encourage people to step out of their comfort zone and go to places they might have dreamt about, but never thought they could visit. While they’re there and with the basic skills I teach in my class they can communicate with the people who live in those exotic places and ports o’ call,” Zimmer said. “We’ll focus on the most typically used travel and tourism vocabulary as well as the grammar and pronunciation to use that specific vocabulary.”
Zimmer learned Spanish in college, before going on to teach the language for 15 years at what is today Florida SouthWestern State College as well as in middle and high school. In addition to her doctoral degree in educational leadership, she has 38 years of experience teaching and as a dean, assistant principal, principal, and title grant program administrator.
In her short course Zimmer examines Castilian, or classical Spanish, and the vernacular forms of the language spoken throughout the Western Hemisphere. Participants will learn the Spanish alphabet, pronunciation, and the common words and phrases for directions like north, south, east and west; how to get from here to there, access transportation, shop, order food, navigate tourist areas and attractions and more. Zimmer also explores the use of translation apps and camera translators.
“I’ll also ask the participants what they want to know, what words and phrases they feel they’ll need, and what sorts of things they think they’ll be asking about,” Zimmer said.
In each class, there is also some discussion of the culture, geography, and history of the Spanish-speaking world.
For example, Zimmer will discuss her own experience travelling El Camino de Santiago, in English The Way of Saint James. Beginning in the Pyrenees mountains, which separate Spain and France, El Camino de Santiago is a 500-mile network of pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle Saint James in the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain, where tradition has it that the remains of the saint are buried.
“One can walk, bicycle, or ride a horse as well as use motorized transportation to travel El Camino de Santiago, although most people do at least part of the pilgrimage on foot,” Zimmer said.
For more information or to register for “Spanish for Travelers: Language, Culture, and Tips,” call 941-505-0130.
