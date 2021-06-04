Chef Keith Meyer

Chef Keith Meyer of F.M. Don’s in Punta Gorda.

 FILE PHOTO BY SUE WADE

PUNTA GORDA — If you’d like to learn a master chef’s recipe secrets and help a worthy charity at the same time, here is your chance.

Chef Keith Meyer, who owns F.M. Don’s in Punta Gorda, will demonstrate his culinary skills at a fundraiser for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies on Wednesday.

Cindy Grigiski, spokesperson for the nonprofit, said the CARE Auxiliary Society is hosting the event called Cooking with CARE.

Open to the public, Meyer will give a cooking demonstration while his staff prepares the items that will be served: Key West shrimp with Florida mango salsa, braised suckling pig shank with Florida sauteed peppers and potatoes and Thai sweet chili sauce, and Florida strawberry shortcake for dessert.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is expected to last two hours. There will be a cash bar.


Tickets cost $50; $75 for VIP seating.

Those purchasing VIP tickets will have “closer access to the chef, be served first, have a complimentary glass of wine, and receive a 20% coupon for F.M. Don’s,” she said.

All proceeds will benefit CARE. For ticket information, email careauxiliary@gmail.com.

F.M. Don’s is located at 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments