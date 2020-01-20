Did you know the average entry age for sex trafficking victims is 11 to 14 years old?
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies in Charlotte County is inviting the community to come learn more at its Human Trafficking Awareness Seminar Wednesday. The event is for concerned citizens, parents and grandparents, faith leaders, community leaders, health care professionals, students and educations, law enforcement and victim advocates.
The free seminar will take place at Charlotte Technical College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
A press release about the event states Florida ranks third of all U.S. states for reported cases of human trafficking, and Charlotte County is located along one of the most common routes for traffickers traveling from Miami to Tampa.
One-third of sex trafficking victims are sold by a family member, according to C.A.R.E., and predators look for vulnerable underage girls at schools, malls and runaway shelters.
The event will include four expert speakers, including Connie Rose, a human trafficking survivor; Don Woelke, an FBI representative; Francine Donnorummo, Special Victims Unit Chief at the State Attorney’s Office, and Alex Olivares, of the Center for Progress and Excellence.
For questions about the event or to RSVP, call C.A.R.E. at 941-639-5499.
