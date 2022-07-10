Charlotte County Public School Board candidate John LeClair has more donations and supporters than his opponent for District 4, James A. Barber.
As of July 1, LeClair’s campaign raised $16,992 versus Barber’s $11,745.22.
LeClair, a retired school principal, had a total of 54 supporters who gave donations ranging from $25 to $500, which totaled $6,942.
Barber’s 28 supporters gave donations ranging from $10 to $200, totaling $1,545.22.
As of July 1, LeClair’s expenditures totaled $2,064.08, which went toward campaign rack cards, a a golf tournament hole sponsorship, two dinners for a candidates forum and a meet and greet, postage stamps for notes and a qualifying check in the amount of $1,553.98 for the Supervisor of Elections’ office.
Barber spent his money on advertising including Facebook ads, business cards, flags and yard signs. His qualifying check amount was not included in the line item.
When it came to in-kind donations, Barber showed none, while LeClair’s totaled $1,651.54 which included items for a meet and greet (former School Board member Sue Sifrit), a ticket for the YMCA Tropical Nights fundraiser (Marilyn Segur, who is married to School Board member Bob Segur), website design and manager (The Firm Agency), and the printing of rack cards.
LeClair, a former Marine who retired as Port Charlotte Middle School’s principal in March after a 32-year career in education, said retirement for him meant he would continue to serve and that this time it would be “my community.”
Barber, an Englewood businessman, has been a harsh critic of the county’s public school district and has accused school boards of denying their children’s rights to attend school during the pandemic.
He said in an earlier interview, there was “never a shred of evidence” children were adversely affected by COVID-19.
Barber alleged he’s seen reports of students being “sexualized” in every grade and has blamed school boards for doing “an awful job of managing technology in the hands of kids.”
LeClair has empathized with teachers, saying they “face more these days.” He said they are competing with social media, politics and a lower attention span among students.
He said while there has always been bullying, social media has made it worse.
He, like Barber, took aim at too much access to phones, which he said are sometimes used as a “weapon” in bullying.
If elected, LeClair vowed to address the concerns of parents students, teachers and administrators, and to work to bring the community together.
