PUNTA GORDA — It will likely be 2030 before the last 1,200 feet of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County is widened to four lanes.
The widening of Burnt Store Road along with State Road 31 near Babcock Ranch were among the topics at a joint meeting between transportation planning boards for Lee and Charlotte counties held Friday at the Burnt Store Road Presbyterian Church.
Charlotte County finished most of its 8.5 miles of Burnt Store Road in November after years of planning and scrambling for $12 million in state funds along with many more in local sales tax funds for construction.
“From (U.S.) 41 to the (Lee) county line, it only took us 11 years,” Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said.
The completion coincides with a push by developers to build thousands of homes along the corridor.
Constance opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Joseph Voll, a Burnt Store Road resident and safety activist who was killed with his wife on Burnt Store Road — the type of crash he’d warned about for years.
“This road was very important to him, and we’re very fortunate that this road is completed (in Charlotte County) and a lot safer than it was,” Constance said.
Years ago, Charlotte County opted against widening the last 1,200 feet before the Lee County line; officials were hoping to avoid having to acquire expensive land, MPO planner Lakshmi Gurram told The Daily Sun. Commissioners at the time decided to wait and see where Lee County planned to align its section.
Waiting for Lee County was a mistake, Constance said. Burnt Store Lakes residents will have to pull out onto a busy, two-lane road until 2030 at the earliest, because Charlotte County can’t do its 1,200 feet until Lee County widens its remaining five miles.
“That’s one regret that I have,” Constance said, saying the two counties should have worked harder to establish where the link up would be years ago. “Now those individuals have to suffer.”
Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter asked FDOT staff if there was any way they could to get the last phase of Burnt Store Road in Lee County funded more quickly than 2030. The city is one of the fastest growing in the state, he said, and being in the coastal high hazard zone, they need more evacuation routes. It would also open up commerce between Cape Coral and Charlotte County.
“I don’t think so,” Lee County MPO Director Lee Scott said.
The design study takes years and the work will require about $80 million from the federal government. They are unlikely to get that all at once, he said.
“Why do we have to go through such a heavy PD&E (project development and environmental review) and all these different phases when we know what it is,” Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann, speaking of widening Bayshore Road near Babcock Ranch. “The road needs to be widened.”
The county can save a few years if officials lobby for funding and pay for design work so that the project is shovel ready if extra state funds show up, FDOT Region 1 Director L.K. Nandam said. This is what Charlotte County did, leading to the completion of its section of Burnt Store Road.
Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said his county is using its own money to build a new road it needs now — an extension of Alico Road near the Southwest Florida Regional Airport.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynn Matthews offered advice to Lee County on what to expect when they finish widening Burnt Store Road.
“Be aware that speed is going to be an issue,” she said, citing speeders driving 70 mph in 35 mph zones. “We’ve had a number of really serious accidents on Burnt Store Road. It’s going to take a lot more traffic enforcement than we have now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.