A crash killed a North Port man and injured a woman and three children Saturday night in Lee County.
The names of the five people in the car were not immediately released Sunday pending notification of next of kin. They were all transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
The man, a 36-year-old North Port resident, was driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler southbound on U.S. 41 nearing Avenue A in North Fort Myers when it hit a curb, went off the road and overturned “multiple times,” according to a FHP news release.
The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday night.
The driver, who the report states wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
The other adult in the passenger seat was a 30-year-old North Port woman who suffered critical injuries. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The three children inside included an 11-year-old boy, 8-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl.
The girl suffered critical injuries, according to police.
The boys both suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
