PUNTA GORDA — Country music legend Lee Greenwood is coming to Punta Gorda next year.
Greenwood will be joining local musicians The BoogieMen and Jack Michael to honor and celebrate U.S. veterans at the Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day event on March 28, 2020.
The national holiday was signed into law in 2017, designating March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The Welcome Home event will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Laishley Park (120 Laishley Court) in Punta Gorda.
Greenwood has released more than 30 albums, according to his website, with seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles, most notably the Grammy-winning song "God Bless the USA."
"To share the stage with Lee Greenwood, 'American Patriot', is the honor of a lifetime," said BoogieMen founder Mike Riley. "This is not The BoogieMen's first dance with our proud, brave Vietnam veterans. (We) love and support all of our veterans."
The Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day Schedule
10 a.m. − The event will kick off with a parade followed by ceremonies at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda.
1 p.m. − The Last Patrol, a St. Petersburg-based organization, will honor those who gave their lives. This will be followed by a UHIE helicopter flyover.
1 p.m. − The BoogieMen, a locally popular band, and Jack Michael, an original artist from Punta Gorda, will be performing.
7 p.m. − Greenwood will perform.
Friday, March 27
5 p.m. − Prior to the main event, there will be party at the Four Points Sheraton Tiki Bar (33 Tamiami Trail) with music and refreshments.
What's the cost?
The cost is $20 per person for non-veterans.
All veterans will be admitted free with some form of ID, i.e. VA card, driver’s license with the V, membership card from the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, Marine Corps League, etc. will be accepted.
More information
Visit welcomehomevietnamvets2020.org to find out more about the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.