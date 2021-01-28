NORTH PORT — Three new connectors to The Legacy Trail will be coming to North Port in 2022.
• The Powerline Trail will connect Border Road through the Carlton and Big Slough Preserves to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
• The Deer Prairie Creek Route will connect Forbes Trail to the south entrance of Deer Prairie Creek.
• And the Schewe Ranch Route running along Interstate 75 will connect with Warm Mineral Springs.
Sarasota County official held a virtual public meeting Wednesday night to provide an update on the progress of North Port's segment of the trail.
"Route selection was determined by environment consultants to preserve species and wetlands," said Nicole Rissler, director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County.
So far, six out of the nine miles planned at the existing natural Powerline Trail have been completed. A proposed bridge is planned for the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve route, along with an existing natural trail, that will connect the south entrance of the preserve to the trail.
The Schewe Ranch Route is designed to be paved. Evaluation and design plans are still under review to connect the trail to Warm Mineral Springs.
"We are working collaboratively with Southwest Florida Water Management District, who owns Shewe Ranch, to develop an agreement that allows for the trail to be built," Rissler said. "We do anticipate an agreement to be completed very soon."
The trail will be 12-feet wide with 2-foot grass shoulders on each side.
The current estimate for the connector is approximately $5 million.
"We anticipate the North Port connector will cost $3 million more than the original estimated $2 million that was put aside, and we gave a presentation to the Board of Commissioners in December," Rissler said. "Once we have the bids and get closer to the contract in March, we will be coming back to the Board for final guidance."
The extension of The Legacy Trail will create nearly 30 miles of continuous, non-motorized, paved, multi-use trail which could become a regional connection between Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. It will also enhance connectivity from the city of North Port through Venice into downtown Sarasota.
Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2021 with an anticipated completion date in the fall of 2022.
The trail is considered to a be dog-friendly amenity in the county.
In November of 2018, Sarasota County residents voted to secure funding for the extension of The Legacy Trail into downtown Sarasota and $2 million for connection to the city of North Port. Instead of one connection, commissioners supported three separate connections to North Port.
Sarasota County's original Legacy Trail dates to around 2004. The county purchased a former railroad corridor for about $12 million. That 12.5-mile project runs from Sarasota to Venice. It is popular with walkers, bikers, inline skaters and others — so popular, in fact, that devices had been added along the trail to count daily users.
To find out more about the project, visit scgov.net/legacytrail, or send an email to capitolprojectsmeetings@scgov.net.
