The Florida Supreme Court is looking at Marsy’s Law and how it is currently used to keep the names of police officers secret if they have shot someone in the line of duty. Authorities have said the officers are protected since the shootings are done when officers are victims of crimes.

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court will consider arguments Wednesday in Tallahassee in a case that considers whether the identities of police officers who kill civilians in violent encounters can be withheld from the public.

Law enforcement is among one of the only civilian professions in which the use of deadly force is authorized. The court is considering whether a Florida constitutional provision deems officers who use deadly force to be victims of imminent threats of harm and therefore protected under Marsy’s Law, preventing their identities from being made public.


