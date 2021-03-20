An ordinance that would raise construction impact fees 122% on single-family homes is in limbo now days before Charlotte County commissioners were set to vote on it.
Commissioners in favor of the increase were racing to get the ordinance passed in case the state legislature passed a bill limiting impact fee increases to 3%. The bill, filed first by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, has been changed to make it retroactive to Jan. 1, potentially making the county’s proposed ordinance illegal.
Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing plus vote on the impact fee ordinance at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Commission Chambers, 18500 Murdock Circle.
The new language also creates a phased in schedule of increases and no increase over 50%.
“Staff is working diligently since this new text came out,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
The Daily Sun reached out to the Gruters’ office, but did not hear back immediately.
State Rep. Mike Grant, R-Port Charlotte, said the state legislation is likely to change several times before it goes for a vote.
Of the county’s scramble to adjust, he said, “If they have concerns then they need to contact me.”
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said a phased-in approach is something the county could consider, but he doesn’t think legislation is needed.
“I think we can make that decision fine locally,” Deutsch said. “I think the legislature should let local governments do what they can as much as possible.”
Florida introduced impact fees as a way for local governments to pay for the cost of rapid development, including roads, parks and fire stations, Tiseo noted.
“When you look at the growth of Charlotte County and the explosion of the population in Florida in general, impact fees are more relevant than ever,” Tiseo said.
Charlotte County had dramatically lowered its residential fees during the great recession, and the residential rates remain much lower than surrounding coastal counties.
In Charlotte County’s ordinance, not all fees would increase, and all would increase by different percentages. The single-family home fee would go from $4,409 to $9,789. The fee for general light industrial construction would drop from $4,652 per 1,000 square feet to $3,297.
At their meeting last week, several commissioners criticized a construction industry-commissioned report. That report estimates the county would lose $27 million a year and 210 jobs if it increases fees on single-family home construction. The estimate is based on the value of new construction, wages of workers and revenue to local government in property taxes. It cited 2,234 new single-family homes built locally in 2020.
Commissioner Chris Constance said last week that the study improperly assumes that its calculation of a 2.7% increase in the home price, caused by bigger fees, would have any impact on people who want to buy here.
“This is a retirement community. Baby boomers are deciding they don’t want to be up north in the cold anymore ... they’re looking to come to where it is arguably a good value on or near the water, and I don’t think a 2.7% increase is going to have the effect that you state,” Constance said.
Consultant Paul Emrath acknowledged that the calculations are based on income of current residents, not out of the area.
The Wall Street Journal recently weighed in on Florida’s housing boom, saying it is benefiting the luxury end of the income scale and part-time residents. Lower-cost housing sales are decreasing, it stated, as high-price housing is soaring.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex, who owns a home construction company, last week noted a 2014 study that said 186 people locally fall out of the housing market for every $1,000 increase in price.
The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association’s Governmental Affairs Chairman Suzanne Graham told The Daily Sun, the association commissioned the report in response to requests for input from commissioners.
“The CDBIA’s number one focus is to keep the American dream of home ownership available to every American and affordability is a huge factor when purchasing a home,” Graham said.
Deutsch said Tuesday he hopes increasing impact fees doesn’t help burst what some consider to be a housing construction bubble. “The bubble’s going to burst sometime ... I’d like to think that it’s not going to be impact fees that bursts that bubble,” he said.
Tiseo and Constance have both said the county has missed out on millions of dollars by not having maxed out its impact fees.
