Sophomore clarinet player, Nathan Soto, was one of nine Charlotte County music students selected to participate in a prestigious music program.
He was one of the 6,058 music students across Florida who auditioned for the All-State Experience, where aspiring musicians have the chance to learn from some of the best.
Soto was accepted into the Florida ninth and 10th Grade All-State Band. This is the second year he has represented Lemon Bay High School in the ensemble.
The Florida Music Education Association held the experience virtually last month.
Philip Eyrich, band instructor at Lemon Bay High School, was honored to see one of his students participate.
"With this year's changes, it was pretty unique," said Eyrich. "It's great that FMEA was able to put together an online conference for the band members and experience for the kids."
Eyrich stated the event typically includes the participation of accomplished conductors and symphony musicians, who make impressions on the kids.
"They offer master classes and the kids get to ask them questions," he said. "But, it's unfortunate they didn't get to play synchronously."
Eyrich mentioned kids like Soto typically spend time outside of band practicing with private instructors, but the All-State Experience is a great addition to the curriculum they already study.
"The kids are always excited to say, 'I made All-States.'"
Eyrich said Soto walked away from the program feeling inspired.
“FMEA is proud of the thousands of students who were selected for this year’s All-State Experience," stated FMEA President Steven N. Kelly. "They represent the highest level of musical excellence. FMEA is also proud of the many professional music educators across Florida and their commitment to helping students achieve the musical expertise required to qualify for these world-class ensembles.”
FMEA did not release the names of the other eight students from Charlotte County who participated.
