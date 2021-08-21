ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Historical Society members want to be optimistic and start staging public events next month.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Historical Society regularly scheduled community events at the Green Street Church and Museum, which had been Englewood's first house of worship.
But with the onset of the pandemic, the Historical Society, like other venues, canceled its public events for nearly a year. Now, Lemon Historical Society believes it's time to get going again.
"Hopefully," Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said with a slight bit of hesitancy in his voice.
Historical Society members encourage the public to come and learn of Sarasota County's early history at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Green Street Church, located at South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) and Second Avenue, adjacent to the Lemon Bay Cemetery.
Author Clarissa Thomason will recount from her history "Surviving Sarasota," the life of William Whitaker, one of the first American settlers of what was to become Sarasota County. His story spans the Third Seminole War, the U.S. Civil War and aftermath.
Admission is free but tax-deductible contributions are always welcomed and greatly appreciated. The Historical Society will be following CDC guidelines.
The Historical Society plans to schedule other community events throughout October and November while planning for its traditional Holiday Sing-Along in December.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society might be best described as the little nonprofit that could.
The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former glory.
But even greater challenges laid ahead. The church had to be moved from its location on West Green Street or face demolition.
In early hours of Sept. 11, 2018, the structure inched its way one mile from its longtime leased property on West Green Street to property beside the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery fronting on South Indiana Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.