Happy graduate

Madison Boyer receives her diploma cover from Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford in 2021.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PORT CHARLOTTE — Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford is looking to follow in his father's footsteps by becoming the next superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools.

Bedford is the only local candidate among 11 applicants who have expressed interest in replacing Steve Dionisio, who is retiring after eight years in the position.


