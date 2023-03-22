PORT CHARLOTTE — Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford is looking to follow in his father's footsteps by becoming the next superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools.
Bedford is the only local candidate among 11 applicants who have expressed interest in replacing Steve Dionisio, who is retiring after eight years in the position.
The Charlotte County School Board hopes to pick a new superintendent in May. The deadline for applicants is March 31.
Like Dionisio, Bedford is a product of the Charlotte County Public Schools, having graduated from the same high school where he's been principal since 2013.
His father, Bob Bedford, was himself a former Lemon Bay High School principal. He went on to become the county's school superintendent more than three decades ago.
"Throughout my career, I have endeavored to make school-based decisions in response to 'Is it good for kids?'" the younger Bedford wrote in his application letter. "In my ten years as a high school principal I have built a culture of mutual respect and collaborations among my staff, and strive to prove clear models for instruction."
The other candidates are from out of the area.
One of them, Adam Taylor, of Harriman, New York, was the subject of criticism after making controversial statements in 2019.
Taylor's remarks came during a "Race Matters" series at Castleton University. At the time, he was superintendent for the Rutland City, New York school district, as well as a consultant providing research on mentoring and inclusion practices supporting African-American achievement.
According to the Castleton Spartan, Taylor was asked about what a first-year teacher should know.
“I’ll use an Oakland analogy," he said. "A pimp has to groom, he has to get to know a young lady in order to get her to go out and sell her body to get him money. It’s about building that relationship that then gets her to go out and do something that she would not do … it’s a foul analogy, but it makes sense. It’s about building the relationship. Similar to a Catholic priest … similar to a pedophile … it’s about building those relationships where there’s trust, where I will do whatever you ask me to.”
Taylor later apologized. He left the school district in 2020.
Contacted at his home, Taylor told The Daily Sun his words were taken out of context and that he was talking about growing up in Oakland, California, where a pimp who lived next to him said life was about "building relationships." The pimp urged Taylor, then 9, "to be better than he was."
In his speech, Taylor said teacher/student relationships are important in building trust and lifting the student to their highest potential.
"I want them to be better than me," he said.
He said he and his family were targets of racism and death threats during his two years as superintendent.
Other applicants for the position include:
• James Herrholtz, of St. Augustine, Florida, assistant principal for Keystone Heights Elementary School in Clay County, Ohio.
• Michael B. Maschi, of Barnegat, New Jersey, assistant superintendent for the Ocean County Vocational Technical School.
• Darin T. Carney, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a co-founder of the American Academy, XCL Educational Group Singapore, an international organization in Asia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.