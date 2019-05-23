A 17-year-old student at Lemon Bay High School was arrested for allegedly molesting a female student in the girls’ bathroom before school in November.
The accused student, of Rotonda West, allegedly took the female student’s phone while she was sitting on the bleachers by the gym and went into the girls’ bathroom. She followed him in an attempt to get it back, but in the bathroom, he began kissing her.
He gave her the phone back but allegedly wouldn’t allow her to leave. She told cops he kept telling her, “You have time,” and blocked the exit.
The student allegedly put his hand down her pants and molested her.
Afterward, she told him the school bell was going to ring and she wanted to leave. She left the bathroom and went to class.
According to a warrant affidavit, the victim’s iPhone had text messages from the accused student after the incident stating, “I shouldn’t have done shit,” “I let temptation come over me, “I’m literally the worst human,” “I’m so... scared RN idk wtf we were doing and what I did I’m so sorry.”
Video surveillance from outside the bathroom confirmed the timeline of events showing they went into the bathroom around 7:10 a.m.
Mike Riley, spokesperson for Charlotte County schools, said Thursday he did not know anything about the arrest.
The 17-year-old was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim older than 12 and less than 18 years of age.
